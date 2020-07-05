HOUSTON -- Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa is so serious about not contracting the coronavirus that he has asked his wife, Daniella, to stay out of beauty salons until the season is over.

"When I talk to my wife she knows," he said Sunday. "No getting your nails done. No getting your hair done right now. So we're going to be home. We're going to focus on the baseball season and once everything is done, then you can go to get your nails done and do everything else."

Daniella Correa Rodriguez was Miss Texas in 2016. The pair wed in the Dominican Republic in December.

Correa spoke at length after Sunday's workout about the importance of personal responsibility among the players if they hope to get through this 60-game season, which is scheduled to begin July 23 or 24.

"We know what it takes to make the season possible," he said. "What we're doing is we come to work out and we go back to our houses. I think that's the key ... I think if we can keep it simple. Simple as come get your work in and go back home, get some rest, I think we'll be able to be fine and be able to carry on with the season."

Houston is one of the U.S. cities currently being hit hardest by the coronavirus, and Texas reported its highest daily increase in confirmed cases on Saturday with 8,258.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.

Also on Sunday, Astros manager Dusty Baker said reliever Joe Smith was not with the team because of concerns for the health and safety of his family.

Baker said he did not have an update on designated hitter Yordan Alvarez and starter Jose Urquidy, who have been absent from workouts for undisclosed reasons.