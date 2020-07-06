The defending World Series champion Washington Nationals will host the New York Yankees in the first game of the 2020 MLB season on July 23, followed by the San Francisco Giants traveling to play the rival Los Angeles Dodgers.

Following opening night, 14 games will be played on July 24, including the first game at the Texas Rangers' new Globe Life Field as they host the Colorado Rockies.

Over the 60-game regular season, teams will play their four divisional opponents 10 times each, and the other 20 games will be against interleague opponents in the same geographical area. For example, National League West teams will face American League West teams.

The Opening Day matchup between the Yankees and Nationals could also serve as Gerrit Cole's debut in pinstripes. Cole and the Yankees agreed to a record nine-year, $324 million contract this past winter.