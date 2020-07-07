Former Boston Red Sox general manager Dave Dombrowski has joined Music City Baseball LLC, a Nashville-based group intent on bringing Major League Baseball back to the city.

The group lists Dombrowski as a baseball adviser on its website.

"It's clear to me that Nashville is ready for Major League Baseball, and Music City Baseball is making smart and exciting decisions as it works to bringing a team here," Dombrowski said in a statement. "From its relationship with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to its community support, Music City Baseball has built a strong foundation."

Dombrowski, 63, won a ring as the architect of Boston's 2018 World Series championship team but was fired just a year later amid a disappointing 2019. After beginning his career with the Chicago White Sox in 1978, Dombrowski spent time with the Expos, Marlins and Tigers. He won another World Series ring as a member of the Marlins' front office in 1997.

Music City Baseball was formed in 2019 with the goal of bringing an expansion franchise to Nashville in the next few years. Their advisory board includes other MLB luminaries such as Dave Stewart and Tony La Russa,

"Nashville is a city with deep baseball roots, and as we emerge from the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, I believe baseball, and more specifically Music City Baseball, can play an important role in bringing the city back together," Dombrowski said. "My wife Karie and I are looking forward to becoming part of the Nashville community."