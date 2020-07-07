The reigning World Series champion Washington Nationals have resumed training camp after canceling workouts Monday because of COVID-19 testing delays.

General manager Mike Rizzo said the team felt confident about getting back to Nationals Park for practices after receiving all player and staff test results from Friday. The American League champion Houston Astros also canceled workouts Monday and resumed Tuesday.

A handful of players did not take part in the Nationals' workouts, including Starlin Castro, Juan Soto, Howie Kendrick and Victor Robles.

Without giving names, Rizzo said two players tested positive for the coronavirus and that any players and staff who came into contact with them had to be retested.