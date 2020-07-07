The Cleveland Indians are keeping outfielder Franmil Reyes away from training camp after they spotted him on social media attending a weekend holiday party without wearing a mask.

Manager Terry Francona said Reyes is not in any trouble with the team. But by not practicing social distancing or wearing a mask he exposed himself -- and his teammates -- to infection, and the team is being overly cautious.

Francona said Reyes, who was traded to Cleveland last season from San Diego, will have to be re-tested for the virus "when it's appropriate."

"He's not in the penalty box," Francona said. "It's just the way we have to operate right now. So, hopefully we'll see him soon."

Francona said Reyes, who hit 37 homers combined for the Padres and Indians last season, apologized for not being more careful.

"He didn't do anything bad," Francona said. "We just have to live by certain guidelines right now."