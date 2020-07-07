Boston Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is "not feeling 100%," according to manager Ron Roenicke.

Roenicke also announced Tuesday that third baseman Bobby Dalbec has tested positive for the virus.

Because of ace Chris Sale's season-ending Tommy John surgery and David Price's departure to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Rodriguez was expected to take a lead role in Boston's starting rotation this year.

Rodriguez, 27, enjoyed a breakthrough 2019 season and was one of the bright spots on the Red Sox staff, going 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA and 213 strikeouts. He posted career-bests in wins, ERA, strikeouts and innings (203.1).