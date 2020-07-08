Cleveland Indians outfielder Franmil Reyes has been cleared by the team's medical staff to return to the field after being isolated for attending a party over the July Fourth weekend.

The team kept Reyes away from Progressive Field as a precaution after he attended a holiday gathering without wearing a mask. The team learned of Reyes' off-field actions from social media.

Manager Terry Francona says Reyes was retested for the coronavirus and may now participate in training camp. He is scheduled to take batting practice Wednesday and speak to the media on Thursday.

Also, outfielder Delino DeShields Jr., who tested positive for the coronavirus, is traveling to Cleveland after he had one negative test. The team says DeShields experienced minor symptoms from the virus. He'll be tested again when he arrives and can rejoin his teammates as long as he doesn't test positive again.

DeShields is in his first season with Cleveland, which acquired him in December from Texas in the trade involving ace Corey Kluber.