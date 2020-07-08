It'll cost you up to $350 a ticket, but Chicago Cubs fans will get a chance to watch their favorite team in person -- though it'll be from across the street -- on one of the many iconic Wrigley Field rooftops.

The city of Chicago has approved the rooftops for 25% capacity.

"I'm going to have to launch some balls onto the rooftops and give them a good little shimmy dance out there," Cubs left fielder/DH Kyle Schwarber said jokingly on a Wednesday video call.

Only one player -- Glen Allen Hill in 2000 -- has hit a ball onto a rooftop across the street. Most of the rooftops beyond left and right fields are owned by the Cubs, who are still figuring out how to disperse their tickets.

But several privately owned rooftops already have tickets on sale, including one in left field called Wrigley View Rooftops who advertise tickets at $350 -- or $250 on Sundays. That includes food along with beer and wine.

Rooftop tickets generally go for between $150 and $300, with a boost for a playoff game.

For coming games, CDC guidelines will be followed, including temperature checks before entering the building. Opening Day is sold out but tickets remain for the rest of the Cubs opening series.

Players may or may not be able to hear the cheers from up there but they will from their own sound system. The Cubs are one of the teams experimenting with piping in crowd noise, as they did during Tuesday evening's intrasquad game.

"I noticed that," Tuesday starter Craig Kimbrel said. "It's different. We're all going to be trying to figure it out as we go. What works and what it doesn't."

Besides crowd noise, the Cubs piped in chants of "Let's go Cubbies" and "Javy, Javy" when shortstop Javier Baez came to the plate. Schwarber was asked if he likes the fake crowd noise or prefers it quiet.

"It doesn't affect me," he responded. "When we're in the box we're locked in on what we're trying to do and that really doesn't affect us." Manager David Ross added: "I just want some energy with walk up songs and a Javy chant they played. I think the scoreboard crew is working through what it might look like for them."

Third baseman Kris Bryant noted that the crack of the bat sounds louder without much noise in the stadium, something he heard firsthand when he hit a hard single off Kimbrel to begin the scrimmage on Tuesday. There's no indication just yet if the Cubs plan on piping in boos when something goes in favor of the opponent, but there's plenty of time for experimentation.

If nothing else, Schwarber thinks fake crowd noise could help in other ways.

"It could be good in terms of the camera not picking up some of the things that are said on the field," he said with a smile. "That might be a good thing."