2020 MLB season at a glance: Opening Day schedule, previews, picks and more

Buster Olney doesn't see a possibility that MLB will decide to adopt a bubble style like the NHL, NBA and MLS are using. (0:57)

The 2020 MLB season is nearly here -- four months later than originally planned.

While this season will be reduced to 60 games, and there will be no fans in attendance at least initially, because of the shutdown forced by the coronavirus pandemic, teams are in camp preparing for Opening Day on July 23 and 24.

Here's a look at the Opening Day schedule for every team, plus previews, predictions and more as the long-awaited ballgames approach.

Opening Day schedule

All times ET

July 23

Yankees at Nationals, 7 (ESPN)

Giants at Dodgers, 10 (ESPN)

July 24

Sign up for free fantasy baseball Baseball is back, and so is fantasy! Get the gang back together, or start a new tradition.

Everything you need to compete >>

Braves at Mets, 4 (ESPN)

Tigers at Reds, 6:10

Blue Jays at Rays, 6:40

Brewers at Cubs, 7 (ESPN)

Marlins at Phillies, 7:05

Royals at Indians, 7:10

Orioles at Red Sox, 7:30

Rockies at Rangers, 8:05

Twins at White Sox, 8:10

Pirates at Cardinals, 8:15

Mariners at Astros, 9:10

Diamondbacks at Padres, 9:10

Giants at Dodgers, 9:40

Angels at A's, 10 (ESPN)

Schedule reaction:

Doolittle: Schedule winners and losers

• Schoenfield: Series we can't wait to see

• Complete sortable MLB schedule

Previews, predictions

Doolittle: Can 60 games determine MLB's best team?

• 60-game predictions: Who will thrive, struggle?

• What 60-game MVPs of past tell us about 2020

• A .400 hitter? What 60-game stats could look like

Buster Olney's top 10 at every position

Universal DH Power Rankings

• MLB fantasy season FAQ | ESPN Fantasy baseball page