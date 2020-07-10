2020 MLB season at a glance: Opening Day schedule, previews, picks and more

The 2020 MLB season is nearly here -- four months later than originally planned.
While this season will be reduced to 60 games, and there will be no fans in attendance at least initially, because of the shutdown forced by the coronavirus pandemic, teams are in camp preparing for Opening Day on July 23 and 24.
Here's a look at the Opening Day schedule for every team, plus previews, predictions and more as the long-awaited ballgames approach.
Opening Day schedule
All times ET
July 23
Yankees at Nationals, 7 (ESPN)
Giants at Dodgers, 10 (ESPN)
July 24
Braves at Mets, 4 (ESPN)
Tigers at Reds, 6:10
Blue Jays at Rays, 6:40
Brewers at Cubs, 7 (ESPN)
Marlins at Phillies, 7:05
Royals at Indians, 7:10
Orioles at Red Sox, 7:30
Rockies at Rangers, 8:05
Twins at White Sox, 8:10
Pirates at Cardinals, 8:15
Mariners at Astros, 9:10
Diamondbacks at Padres, 9:10
Giants at Dodgers, 9:40
Angels at A's, 10 (ESPN)
Schedule reaction:
Doolittle: Schedule winners and losers
• Schoenfield: Series we can't wait to see
• Complete sortable MLB schedule
Previews, predictions
Doolittle: Can 60 games determine MLB's best team?
• 60-game predictions: Who will thrive, struggle?
• What 60-game MVPs of past tell us about 2020
• A .400 hitter? What 60-game stats could look like
Buster Olney's top 10 at every position