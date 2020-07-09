Cleveland Indians outfielder Franmil Reyes apologized for putting himself and his teammates at risk by not wearing a mask or practicing social distancing at a weekend holiday party.

The club kept Reyes away from its training camp after he was spotted on social media attending a Fourth of July get-together.

Reyes had to be re-tested for the coronavirus and cleared by Indians medical personnel before he was allowed to practice.

"I really apologize, because I was not protecting myself and my teammates,'' Reyes said on a video call from Progressive Field. "I learned from it and it won't happen again. I really don't want to stop practicing. I really apologize and I swear it won't happen again.''

This will be his first full season with the Indians, who acquired him last year in a trade with the San Diego Padres. The 25-year-old slugger hit a combined 37 homers last year for San Diego and Cleveland and may get some playing time in right field.