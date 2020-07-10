Major League Baseball and the players' union say 58 players and eight staff members tested positive for COVID-19 through the final round of the intake screening process. That's a rate of 1.8%.

MLB and the union announced the results Friday as teams move closer to opening day on July 23 in the pandemic-delayed season. They said 27 of the 30 teams had a person test positive.

When MLB released the preliminary results of intake testing last week, it said that out of 3,185 samples, 38 players (1.2%) had tested positive.

Players will now get tested every other day.

