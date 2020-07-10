Young Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will shift primarily to first base and designated hitter this season, Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters Friday.

Guerrero, 21, most played third base as a rookie in 2019.

"Vlad is going to focus on first base at this camp, and we're going to keep his options open," said Montoyo, who added that the team had been talking about the position switch since spring training.

Montoyo didn't say it was a permanent move, only that Guerrero would focus on first base and designated hitter during camp, as well as during this shortened season. He didn't rule out Guerrero playing some third base, too, after making 94 starts there last season.