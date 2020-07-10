Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech has opted out of the 2020 season, the team announced Friday.

"Michael Kopech has informed us of his decision to not participate in the 2020 season," GM Rick Hahn said. "We recognize that reaching this decision is incredibly difficult for any competitive athlete, and our organization is understanding and supportive."

The fire-balling right-hander is coming back from Tommy John surgery in September 2018. He hit triple digits on the radar gun during his first spring training appearance.

But the 24-year-old missed the start of summer camp earlier this month due to what Hahn said at the time was a personal matter.