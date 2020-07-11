New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman has tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Manager Aaron Boone announced the diagnosis Saturday. He said Chapman "overall is doing well'' but "will not be here for the foreseeable future.''

Chapman pitched in an intrasquad game Tuesday, and Boone wouldn't comment on whether he had been at Yankee Stadium since. Boone said the team had gone through contact tracing protocols, and no other players or personnel would be forced to isolate because of Chapman's positive test.

The Yankees will open their regular season July 23 against the World Series champion Nationals at Washington. If Chapman isn't back by the opener, Boone said left-hander Zack Britton would be the "natural guy'' to replace him, but a formal decision hasn't been made.

Chapman, a six-time All-Star, has 273 career saves, including 37 last season when he had a 2.21 ERA.