Toronto Blue Jays infielder Travis Shaw apologized for recent tweets that criticized his team's plan to have players stick to the Rogers Centre and connecting hotel if games are played in Canada.

On Friday, he tweeted: "All summer isn't gonna happen. Not an option.''

During a video conference call on Sunday, Shaw said he'd been "a little tone-deaf" and said his tweets were made out of "frustration."

"I apologize for that, at no point was I saying I was going to break the rules or we're going to break the rules," Shaw said. "We know as a team that's not an option and to get through this season, everybody is going to have to buy in and everybody is going to have to adhere to whatever protocols we're set under."

Shaw told reporters that Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro and general manager Ross Atkins spoke to the team's players on Saturday.

Shaw also tweeted a transcript of his comments from Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.