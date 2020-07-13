David Schoenfield explains why he is going with Pete Alonso as the best bet to lead the shortened season in home runs, but he also examines the case that can be made for Mike Trout. (0:45)

We're going to have baseball this summer after all, although the season will only be 60 games long -- a little more than 1/3 of a normal campaign.

We may see some surprise statistical leaders, given the relatively small sample size. Which got us thinking -- what happened the last time the Major League Baseball season was shorter than usual? That was in 1994, when the season was ended prematurely due to a strike.

Frank Thomas and Jeff Bagwell ended up being named in the American League and National League MVPs that season, and both are now members of the Hall of Fame.

Tony Gwynn was close to a .400 batting average when baseball's season ended in 1994. Focus on Sport/Getty Images

But Matt Williams was actually the major league leader in home runs when the season was stopped, with 43. (Ken Griffey Jr. was second with 40, with Bagwell and Thomas on 39 and 38.)

Via ESPN Stats & Info: Williams played in 112 of his team's 115 games, putting him on pace to play in 157 of 162 games in a full season. At that pace, he would have finished with 60 home runs -- just one shy of Roger Maris' single-season record of 61, five years before Mark McGwire eventually broke it. Williams and Griffey remain the only two players to hit 40 or more homers in a season in which they played fewer than 115 games.

By the way, another Hall of Famer led the majors in batting average that year -- Tony Gwynn at .394, the closest someone has come to hitting .400 since Ted Williams finished at .406 in 1941.

Maybe somebody will challenge that .400 barrier in 2020? Although surely it will come with an asterisk.

In terms of other sports, the NBA regular season was most recently shortened in 2011-12, to 66 games due to a lockout. And the NHL played just 48 games in 2012-13, for the same reason.

LeBron James won his third NBA MVP award in 2011-12, en route to winning his first league championship. Kevin Durant, then with the Oklahoma City Thunder was the league's leading scorer (28 PPG). Alex Ovechkin won his third Hart Trophy in 2012-13, also leading the league in goals scored with 32.

The last time the NFL season was shortened was way back in 1987 -- one week of games was canceled, and three weeks were played mostly with replacement players. Remember QB Scott Tinsley though? He had an epic 338-yard, 3 touchdown performance for the Philadelphia Eagles in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

But Denver Broncos QB John Elway ended up winning the NFL MVP award that season.

Three legends in their respective sports ... so maybe we won't see any huge surprises in 2020? But, you never know, and that's why we love sports.