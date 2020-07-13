Chicago Cubs manager David Ross and five other "Tier 1" individuals did not attend the team's Monday morning practice as they await results of their COVID-19 tests from Saturday.

The team said in a release that it expects the results later Monday.

"We've decided to do the prudent thing, so myself and five others will not attend the morning's workout," Ross said in the statement. "Out of an abundance of caution, we think it makes sense for the six of us to wait for clarity."

Last week the Cubs were among several teams that delayed workouts while waiting for test results.

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant criticized the delays and the lack of frequency of the tests.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.