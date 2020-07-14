Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton was carted off at Target Field after suffering a left foot injury while tracking a long fly by teammate Nelson Cruz during an intrasquad game Monday in Minneapolis.

But early reports on the oft-injured outfielder were positive, with manager Rocco Baldelli saying the team is cautiously optimistic.

"Fortunately, relatively speaking, the initial once-over didn't show anything, which I take as a cautiously optimistic good sign," Baldelli told reporters. "But we're going to go ahead and do a lot of other assessments and imaging tonight and tomorrow just to see what we can find and go from there.

"That's probably what you're hoping to see, but we also know that any time a guy is coming off the field -- and you want to make sure he's not walking off the field -- we're going to make sure we get him a full look-over by the medical staff."

Cruz reportedly hit a long drive to center field that got caught up in the wind, forcing Buxton to change direction. Once he did, he went down to the ground in pain.

Buxton, a former highly touted prospect, has topped 100 games played just once in the past four seasons.