Baltimore Orioles left-hander Ty Blach will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery, and shortstop Richie Martin will have an operation on his right wrist that will sideline him for two to three months.

Each procedure is scheduled for Wednesday.

"It's awful for both of them,'' manager Brandon Hyde said.

Blach, 29, exited last Thursday's intrasquad game before his second inning of work after experiencing elbow soreness. He sought two opinions over the weekend before electing to undergo Tommy John surgery.

Blach was considered a long shot to make the Orioles' major league roster.

Martin, 25, injured his wrist diving into first base on a pickoff attempt during Friday night's intrasquad game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.