The MLB All-Star Game would have been held today, but there will be no Midsummer Classic this year. Instead let's take a look back at one of the most famous moments in All-Star Game history.

Exactly 50 years ago today, on July 14, 1970, Cincinnati Reds great Pete Rose plowed into Ray Fosse to score the game-winning run for the National League in the All-Star Game.

Fosse suffered a fractured and separated shoulder, which healed incorrectly and caused him chronic pain for the rest of his career.

Rose, nicknamed Charlie Hustle, remains MLB's all-time hits leader -- but did he go too far in an exhibition game?

The debate goes on, half a century later. No matter which side you're on, we can probably all agree it's an argument many baseball fans feel passionately about.