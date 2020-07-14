CHICAGO -- Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is undergoing an MRI on his back as he remains out of workouts, manager David Ross announced on Tuesday. The decision to undergo further testing came after a batting practice session on Sunday.

"Once he cooled down, some of that stiffness came back," Ross said. "He's still day-to-day. Going to get some tests run and see where he's at."

Rizzo has missed about a week of practice, at one point hanging out in the bleachers during one Cubs scrimmage. The former All-Star has a history of minor back issues, which typically have kept him out of the lineup for a few days once every season. He lost considerable weight during baseball's shutdown, but that hasn't helped his back to this point.

Rizzo is in an option year that pays him a prorated $16.5 million salary. The Cubs have an option on him for 2021 as well, at the same price. Despite the back issues over the years, he's averaged 154 games the past five seasons. Last year he missed time with an injured ankle.

The Cubs should know more about Rizzo's back ailment on Wednesday.