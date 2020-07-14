Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton has a left midfoot sprain and is day-to-day, the team announced Tuesday.

Buxton, 26, was carted off Target Field on Monday after injuring his foot while tracking a long fly by teammate Nelson Cruz during an intrasquad game.

Buxton, a former top prospect who is entering his sixth season, has played in more than 100 games only once in his career.

In 87 games last season, he batted .262 with 30 doubles, four triples, 10 homers, 46 RBIs and 48 runs in 271 at-bats, with a career-best .827 on-base plus slugging percentage. Buxton partially dislocated his left shoulder when he crashed into the outfield wall while making a catch on Aug. 1, and he underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in September.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.