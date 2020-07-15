Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow provided hope for teams awaiting players to be cleared following positive tests for the coronavirus.

Glasnow rejoined the Rays on Tuesday after missing the first 11 days of summer camp following his positive test. The right-hander immediately jumped into a simulated game at Tropicana Field and threw 49 pitches over 3⅓ innings.

Glasnow, 26, said he felt fine and expects to be ready to begin the 60-game season on time.

Outside of briefly losing his sense of taste and smell, Glasnow said he didn't experience any noticeable symptoms of COVID-19.

"I had maybe really mild cold symptoms for maybe a day,'' Glasnow said, wearing a mask during a Zoom call. "If this wasn't going on, I probably wouldn't have known I was sick."

The pitcher said he quarantined for 14 days inside his apartment in St. Petersburg, Florida. After that, he was able to work out alone, throwing into a net when he was able to find an empty park in the area.

"It would always be at a weird time of the day, and it had to be nobody there,'' Glasnow said. "If there was anybody there, I would just leave."

Glasnow, Charlie Morton and 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell lead a rotation that has the potential to be among the best in baseball. Glasnow was 6-1 with a 1.78 ERA in 12 starts last season.

