St. Louis Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty will start the season opener next week against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Flaherty told reporters Tuesday that Cardinals manager Mike Shildt informed him of the team's decision.

Flaherty also acknowledged to reporters that Shildt "should probably be the one to tell you guys, but oh well."

The announcement was expected since Flaherty, 24, is coming off a breakout season in 2019, when he went 11-8 with a 2.75 ERA and 231 strikeouts in 196.1 innings.

The Cardinals open their season at home on July 24.