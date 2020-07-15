Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander confirmed he missed the start of summer camp because he tested positive for COVID-19.

The Orioles have not disclosed any positive tests since opening camp on July 3. Outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. remains absent, and manager Brandon Hyde again refused Wednesday to explain why.

Santander suited up for the first time Tuesday and went through a rigorous workout in an effort to make up for lost time. He is hoping to be part of the starting lineup when Baltimore opens at Boston on July 24.

"Now I'm healthy and not contagious. Happy to be back on the field with my teammates,'' Santander said in a Zoom call Wednesday. "I'm looking forward to the season.''

Santander said he tested positive when he reported to camp early this month. He had been in Florida before coming to Baltimore.

"This was something serious," he said. "Thank God I had only mild symptoms.''

Outfielder Trey Mancini will miss the entire season after undergoing colon cancer surgery in March, so Santander is expected to be a significant contributor. He played in 93 games last season, batting .261 with 20 homers and 59 RBIs.