          2020 MLB depth charts for all 30 teams

          10:00 AM ET
          • ESPN.com staff

          ESPN's MLB depth charts will be updated live every day throughout the season. As the 60-game 2020 MLB season begins during the coronavirus pandemic, pitching depth and roster usage will be even more important, making this a key destination for fans and indispensable for fantasy players. Follow our depth charts all season as injuries and roster moves pile up -- and stars such as Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon get used to their new surroundings.

          As Major League Baseball starts a unique shortened season

          AL EAST

          Baltimore Orioles

          Boston Red Sox

          New York Yankees

          Tampa Bay Rays

          AL Central

          Chicago White Sox

          Cleveland Indians

          Detroit Tigers

          Kansas City Royals

          Minnesota Twins

          AL West

          Houston Astros

          Los Angeles Angels

          Oakland Athletics

          Seattle Mariners

          Texas Rangers

          NL EAST

          Atlanta Braves

          Miami Marlins

          New York Mets

          Philadelphia Phillies

          Washington Nationals

          NL Central

          Chicago Cubs

          Cincinnati Reds

          Milwaukee Brewers

          Pittsburgh Pirates

          St. Louis Cardinals

          NL WEST

          Arizona Diamondbacks

          Colorado Rockies

          Los Angeles Dodgers

          San Diego Padres

          San Francisco Giants