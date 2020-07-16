ESPN's MLB depth charts will be updated live every day throughout the season. As the 60-game 2020 MLB season begins during the coronavirus pandemic, pitching depth and roster usage will be even more important, making this a key destination for fans and indispensable for fantasy players. Follow our depth charts all season as injuries and roster moves pile up -- and stars such as Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon get used to their new surroundings.

As Major League Baseball starts a unique shortened season, sign up to play ESPN fantasy baseball here and get ready for Opening Day with our 60-game season predictions, storylines to watch and complete recap of all the big offseason moves.

AL EAST

AL Central

AL West

NL EAST

NL Central

NL WEST