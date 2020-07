The Kansas City Royals acquired outfielder Franchy Cordero from the San Diego Padres for reliever Tim Hill, the teams announced Thursday.

Cordero has massive power and has played all three outfielder positions. Hill has been an effective lefty for the past two years.

The Royals also acquired right-hander Ronald BolaƱos in the deal. He made five appearances for the Padres last September after splitting much of the year between High-A and AA ball.