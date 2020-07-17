As Major League Baseball transitions to solely monitoring testing for the coronavirus, the league and players' union said that five players tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week.

The league and union said in a release Friday that six of 10,548 samples (0.05%) were found to be new positives, with five of those coming from players and one from a staff member. The release noted that there was a five-day stretch without a positive test.

Last week, the intake screening process completed with 58 players and eight staff members testing positive for COVID-19 at a rate of 1.8%. An additional 22 players have tested positive through monitoring testing or intake testing of players added to team pools.

During monitoring testing, players and other individuals classified as Tier 1 are tested every other day, while Tier 2 individuals are tested multiple times per week.