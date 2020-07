Los Angeles Angels right-hander Justin Anderson is set to undergo Tommy John surgery next week, the team announced Friday.

The Angels said an MRI revealed the UCL tear in Anderson's right elbow and that surgery would be performed Wednesday by Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas.

Anderson has made 111 relief appearances for the Angels over the past two seasons.

The 27-year-old was 3-0 in 54 appearances last year while posting a 5.55 ERA in 47 innings.