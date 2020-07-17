Veteran outfielder Yasiel Puig said Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sources told ESPN earlier this week that Puig, a free agent, had agreed to a deal with the Braves. However, the deal had been contingent on Puig testing negative, so that agreement is now off and he remains a free agent, a source told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.

Puig made the testing announcement on social media, saying he is asymptomatic and feels fine.

"I will be quarantined until I receive two negative test results, which I hope will arrive shortly," the 29-year-old said.

A major league All-Star in 2014, Puig batted .267 in 149 games last season with the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians. He hit .297 with the Indians after being acquired on July 30 and gave Cleveland an infusion of power and energy, helping its ultimately fruitless surge to catch the Minnesota Twins for the AL Central Division crown.