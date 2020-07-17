The Colorado Rockies have placed relievers Bryan Shaw and Jake McGee on waivers, the team announced Friday.

Shaw has a vesting option in his contract for $9 million in 2021 based on appearances. If he clears waivers, a team can pick him up for the prorated minimum but the vesting option still would apply.

The right-hander spent the previous two seasons in Colorado after previous stops in Arizona and Cleveland. He appeared in 70 games in 2019, posting a 5.38 ERA.

McGee has a similar contract situation to Shaw, with a vesting option for $9 million that includes a $2 million buyout. The lefty spent the previous four seasons in Colorado after a six-year run with Tampa Bay.

The moves mean only Wade Davis remains from a 2018 offseason for Colorado in which it spent $100 million-plus on relievers.