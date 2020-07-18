New York Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier is brushing off the criticism he has heard for choosing to wear a mask while playing.

"I got a lot of positive feedback. I got a lot of negative feedback, as well, just from wearing the mask," Frazier said Friday. "A lot of people have their own opinions. I got called a sheep by some people, but it's all good."

Frazier, 25, said people should take the effects of the coronavirus seriously.

"With the situation that we're in, with how fragile this this virus is for some people, I'm not really too worried about the negative feedback," Frazier said, "because moving forward, I think it's the right thing to protect myself, others around me and everyone else that everyone goes home to.

"It has affected us, and we want to win the World Series. The way to do that is to be healthy."

Yankees backup catcher Kyle Higashioka also said this week that he planned to wear a mask while he was catching but not hitting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.