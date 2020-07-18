Outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. has rejoined the Baltimore Orioles after missing the start of summer camp following a positive test for the coronavirus.

Smith hopes to be ready to play in Baltimore's opener at Boston on July 24.

"I feel great now,'' Smith said on a Zoom conference call Saturday.

Outfielder Anthony Santander also missed the start of camp because of a positive test. He reported on Tuesday.

Smith tested positive when camp opened early this month -- a result that caught him by surprise.

"It was kind of alarming because I really didn't have symptoms. I didn't lose taste or smell,'' Smith said. "I felt normal and everybody around me, my family, was fine.''

Smith hit .241 with 13 homers and 53 RBIs in 101 games for Baltimore last year. He is expected to be a starter for the rebuilding Orioles, who are coming off two straight 100-loss seasons.