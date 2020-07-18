The Pittsburgh Pirates announced catcher Luke Maile will miss at least 10-12 weeks after having surgery to repair a fractured right index finger.

Maile was injured in Thursday's intrasquad game after being hit by a pitch. He had surgery Friday.

The 29-year-old joined the club this offseason on a one-year contract that includes salaries of $900,000 while in the major leagues and $325,000 while in the minors.

A five-year veteran, Maile has played for the Rays and Jays. He is a career .198 hitter and has 10 home runs and 60 RBIs in 215 games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.