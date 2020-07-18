NEW YORK -- After causing a stir Friday night with several cryptic Instagram posts implying he was retiring from baseball, embattled New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German apologized for his comments on Saturday.

"To my teammates, the Yankees organization, and our fans, I am very sorry for the unsettling post last night," Germán wrote in an Instagram story. "This past year has been very tough for my family and myself, for which I take full responsibility. Not being with my teammates while they get ready for the season, knowing I have let them down, has taken a toll on me and last night I let my emotions get the best of me. Baseball is my life and I promise I'm not walking away."

His previous post included a picture of himself wearing pinstripes and shouting during a game. The post included Spanish words that translated as: "Some people make history on both sides, I think I did my part at Yankee Stadium, if I decide not to come back, I will be very proud of my 11-year professional career. God bless everyone who has supported me." In a separate post, German also wrote in Spanish, "I've left baseball. Thanks everyone."

German is currently serving an 81-game suspension due to an incident involving the Dominican-born pitcher and his girlfriend, which was deemed to be in violation of Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy. German, who missed the entire 2019 postseason due to his suspension, has 63 games left to serve. The 2020 regular season was shortened to 60 games amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The right-hander, 27, led the Yankees in wins last year going 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA in 24 starts. His suspension is without pay, and he has already lost his entire salary this year, which would have been prorated from $619,675 to $229,509.

"I am using this time to get stronger, become a better person and father, and I can only hope that I will get to join my teammates once again and make them proud. Thank you to everyone, especially the Yankees organization, for their support. Please forgive me for my mistake," German wrote at the end of his latest Instagram post, which was the only message written in English.

When asked about German's message ahead of the Yankees vs. Mets exhibition game at Citi Field Saturday night, manager Aaron Boone said, "There hasn't been much contact with the club in terms of what's going on."

The team declined any additional request for comment.