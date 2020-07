Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon will be sidelined again Sunday because of oblique soreness.

He was scratched from intrasquad games on Friday and Saturday. The team has said he is day-to-day.

Manager Joe Maddon said it is unclear if he'll be ready for Opening Day against the Oakland Athletics on Friday.

"I want to believe he's gonna be ready. But if not, we're gonna have Plan B ready," he said, according to the Los Angeles Times.