Very soon, we'll be celebrating home runs again. But before that, it's worth remembering a special home run hit on this day 44 years ago.

On July 20, 1976, Hank Aaron belted the 755th and final home run of his legendary career -- a record that stood for 31 years, until Barry Bonds broke it in 2007.

Aaron batted fourth for the Milwaukee Brewers that night, serving as the team's designated hitter. It was a solo shot in the bottom of the seventh inning off reliever Dick Drago, in a 6-2 win over the then-California Angels at County Stadium.

There were only 10,134 fans in attendance -- a lucky few, although they didn't realize what they were witnessing at the time. Yes, Aaron was 42 years old and limited to 85 games that season. Still, he appeared in 23 more games for the Brewers, including 81 more plate appearances, without ever going deep again.

By the way, Bobby Bonds -- Barry's father -- was on the opposing team that day, batting third for the Angels. Barry finished his career just ahead of Aaron with 762 home runs, but Aaron's 755 will never be forgotten -- including the final one, on a ho-hum mid-July evening in Milwaukee that ended up being anything but.