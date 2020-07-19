Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria let a bobblehead do the talking when naming his Opening Day starter.

Asked by reporters whether Lucas Giolito would start in the opener against the Minnesota Twins on Friday, the manager slowly raised a bobblehead figure of the right-hander.

"I don't know, I'll let you guys figure it out a little bit," he said as he raised the figure. "Without me saying anything, I'll just let you figure it out."

Ricky just happened to have a @LGio27 bobblehead handy at the perfect time. 😉 pic.twitter.com/XTgNpd8h7x — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 19, 2020

It will mark Giolito's first Opening Day nod for the White Sox.

He was an All-Star for the first time last season, going 14-9 with a 3.41 ERA in 29 starts. He finished sixth in American League Cy Young voting.