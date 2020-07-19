Pitcher Julio Teheran said Sunday that his delay in reporting to the Los Angeles Angels' summer camp was because he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The right-hander said he began to have symptoms two days before the start of camp. He was later tested and the result came back positive. He made his comments in Spanish during a Zoom call with reporters.

"I tried to keep everything private because it's something serious," Teheran said, according to the Orange County Register. "I think this virus, with all the things that we're hearing in the news and media, it was something difficult for me and I decided to keep it quiet. We weren't out of it yet, and my family was still recovering."

Teheran said his wife and son also tested positive but were asymptomatic.

He arrived to Angels camp on Saturday and estimated Sunday that he is only "a week behind" other players.

Teheran is in his first season with the Angels after signing a one-year contract in the offseason.