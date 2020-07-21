On July 21, 2004, Manny Ramirez had one of his more memorable moments with the Red Sox when he cut off a Johnny Damon throw in the outfield. (0:23)

Because of the lack of a full spring training, we might be treated to a few extra blunders when baseball gets back underway this week -- but it'll be hard to top this.

On July 21, 2004, Manny Ramirez cut off teammate Johnny Damon's relay throw, leading to a David Newhan inside-the-park homer at Fenway Park.

A cut-off is a common occurrence, of course -- except when the cut-off man is a left fielder, diving to snag a throw from the center fielder.

The Red Sox ended up losing the game to the Orioles 10-5. But we all know how that season turned out -- with Boston breaking its curse and winning the World Series for the first time since 1918.

So at least this time around, "Manny being Manny" turned out to be just a humorous footnote on the way to history.