Dr. Anthony Fauci will throw out the ceremonial first pitch Thursday night before the reigning World Series champion Washington Nationals kick off the shortened 2020 season at home against the New York Yankees.

Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House coronavirus task force, and he has been one of the faces of the United States' fight against the pandemic.

He's also a big fan of the Nationals -- often wearing a face mask with team logos -- and when MLB's season was on hiatus, he spoke of wanting to see them play again.

"Dr. Fauci has been a true champion for our country during the COVID-19 pandemic and throughout his distinguished career, so it is only fitting that we honor him as we kick off the 2020 season and defend our World Series championship title," the Nationals said in a statement.