Alyssa Nakken, the first female coach in MLB history, works first base for the Giants during the seventh inning vs. the Athletics. (0:24)

San Franicsco's Alyssa Nakken on Monday night became the first woman to coach in an on-field capacity during a major league game when she took over as Giants first-base coach.

She replaced Antoan Richardson in the late innings of Monday's exhibition against the Oakland Athletics.

"Congratulations on making history!'' Hunter Pence posted on Twitter shortly after the final out of San Francisco's 6-2 win.

Nakken joined first-year Giants manager Gabe Kapler's staff in January, becoming baseball's first woman on a major league staff. She has been with the organization since 2014, when she started as an intern in the baseball operations department.

In February, she spoke of the "great sense of responsibility" she felt to serve as an example for girls and women that they can work in baseball.

"I feel it's my job to honor those who have helped me to where I am," she said.

At Sacramento State from 2009 to 2012, Nakken was a three-time all-conference player and four-time Academic All-American. She went on to earn a master's degree in sports management from the University of San Francisco in 2015.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.