The Tampa Bay Rays announced Tuesday that left-handed reliever Colin Poche will miss the season with a torn UCL.

The Rays said that Tommy John surgery had been recommended.

Poche, 26, had a 4.70 ERA last season but was expected to have a role as one of the Rays' setup men. Poche relies heavily on a four-seam fastball and had 72 strikeouts in 51⅔ innings.

With Poche on the 45-day IL, the Rays added catcher Kevan Smith to the roster.