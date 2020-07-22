        <
          What the best of the best in MLB can do in a 60-game season

          Charles LeClaire/USA Today Sports
          7:00 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          You probably already know that the regular season of Major League Baseball in 2020 will be just 60 games. But what does that mean for the players and what they can achieve in that short amount of time?

          Whatever else happens, the numbers that players put up in their 60-game seasons will still be season totals, bound for their places on the backs of baseball cards and the pages of Baseball-Reference.com. While nobody's going to set a single-season record for home runs or steals, a season this short could make possible a player achieving a rare single-season feat in one of baseball's rate statistics -- like batting average or earned run average. Could we see a .400 hitter, or a pitcher post an ERA under 1.00? Neither may be likely, but such feats also aren't quite impossible in a season lasting just 60 games.

          With that in mind and to give fans a sense of what this year's leaderboards in the major statistical categories could end up looking like, we asked ESPN Stats & Information to share the MLB leaderboards through teams' first 60 games over two periods. First, we have those numbers since 1945 to give you a historical perspective of what's possible, as well as from the past five seasons (2015-2019) to show you what has been doable more recently by some of the game's active stars.

          Finally, remember that all of these numbers were achieved by these players in their team's first 60 games played, not their individual first 60 games that those players appeared in. That's an important distinction to keep in mind because, this year, there will be only those 60 team games on the schedule before we head into the postseason.

          Hitting and offense

          Best batting average, first 60 games since 1945
          1994 Paul O'Neill .417
          1997 Larry Walker .417
          1948 Ted Williams .412
          1983 Rod Carew .411
          2008 Chipper Jones .409
          Min. 3.1 PA/per team game

          Best BA, first 60 games since 2015
          2019 Cody Bellinger .376
          2016 Daniel Murphy .374
          2017 Ryan Zimmerman .365
          2018 Mookie Betts .359
          2015 Dee Gordon .356
          Min. 3.1 PA/per team game

          Most HR, first 60 games since 1945
          2001 Barry Bonds 32
          1998 Mark McGwire 28
          1956 Mickey Mantle 27
          1969 Reggie Jackson 26

          Most HR, first 60 games since 2015
          2019 Christian Yelich 22
          2017 Aaron Judge 21
          2015 Giancarlo Stanton 21
          2019 Cody Bellinger 20
          2019 Pete Alonso 20
          2016 Mark Trumbo 20
          2015 Bryce Harper 20

          Most RBIs, first 60 games since 1945
          1998 Juan Gonzalez 76
          1999 Manny Ramirez 72
          1954 Stan Musial 71
          1998 Mark McGwire 70
          1949 Ted Williams 69
          1948 Ted Williams 69

          Most RBIs, first 60 games since 2015
          2016 David Ortiz 55
          2019 Nolan Arenado 54
          2019 Josh Bell 54
          2019 Cody Bellinger 52

          Most stolen bases, first 60 games since 1945
          1982 Rickey Henderson 58
          1981 Tim Raines 50
          1987 Vince Coleman 42
          1985 Vince Coleman 42
          1988 Rickey Henderson 41

          Most SB, first 60 games since 2015
          2017 Billy Hamilton 28
          2015 Billy Hamilton 25
          2019 Adalberto Mondesi 22
          2016 Jonathan Villar 22
          2017 Trea Turner 21
          2017 Dee Gordon 21

          Pitching

          Most strikeouts, first 60 games since 1945
          1977 Nolan Ryan 167
          1946 Bob Feller 152
          1973 Nolan Ryan 149
          1972 Steve Carlton 146
          1999 Pedro Martinez 143
          1999 Randy Johnson 143

          Most strikeouts, first 60 games since 2015
          2018 Max Scherzer 133
          2017 Chris Sale 119
          2019 Max Scherzer 117
          2019 Gerrit Cole 116
          2018 Gerrit Cole 116

          Best ERA, first 60 games since 1945
          2010 Ubaldo Jimenez 0.93
          2000 Pedro Martinez 0.95
          1988 John Tudor 1.03
          1981 Bob Knepper 1.15
          1968 Luis Tiant 1.22

          Best ERA, first 60 games since 2015
          2018 Justin Verlander 1.24
          2016 Clayton Kershaw 1.46
          2019 Hyun-Jin Ryu 1.48
          2018 Jacob deGrom 1.57
          2017 Dallas Keuchel 1.67

          Most Wins, first 60 games since 1945
          1973 Wilbur Wood 14
          1971 Vida Blue 13
          1952 Bobby Shantz 13
          8 pitchers with 12

          Most wins, first 60 games since 2015
          2018 Max Scherzer 10
          2016 Jake Arrieta 10
          11 pitchers with 9