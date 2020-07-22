What the best of the best in MLB can do in a 60-game season

You probably already know that the regular season of Major League Baseball in 2020 will be just 60 games. But what does that mean for the players and what they can achieve in that short amount of time?

Whatever else happens, the numbers that players put up in their 60-game seasons will still be season totals, bound for their places on the backs of baseball cards and the pages of Baseball-Reference.com. While nobody's going to set a single-season record for home runs or steals, a season this short could make possible a player achieving a rare single-season feat in one of baseball's rate statistics -- like batting average or earned run average. Could we see a .400 hitter, or a pitcher post an ERA under 1.00? Neither may be likely, but such feats also aren't quite impossible in a season lasting just 60 games.

With that in mind and to give fans a sense of what this year's leaderboards in the major statistical categories could end up looking like, we asked ESPN Stats & Information to share the MLB leaderboards through teams' first 60 games over two periods. First, we have those numbers since 1945 to give you a historical perspective of what's possible, as well as from the past five seasons (2015-2019) to show you what has been doable more recently by some of the game's active stars.

Finally, remember that all of these numbers were achieved by these players in their team's first 60 games played, not their individual first 60 games that those players appeared in. That's an important distinction to keep in mind because, this year, there will be only those 60 team games on the schedule before we head into the postseason.

Hitting and offense

Best batting average, first 60 games since 1945

1994 Paul O'Neill .417

1997 Larry Walker .417

1948 Ted Williams .412

1983 Rod Carew .411

2008 Chipper Jones .409

Min. 3.1 PA/per team game

Best BA, first 60 games since 2015

2019 Cody Bellinger .376

2016 Daniel Murphy .374

2017 Ryan Zimmerman .365

2018 Mookie Betts .359

2015 Dee Gordon .356

Min. 3.1 PA/per team game

Most HR, first 60 games since 1945

2001 Barry Bonds 32

1998 Mark McGwire 28

1956 Mickey Mantle 27

1969 Reggie Jackson 26

Most HR, first 60 games since 2015

2019 Christian Yelich 22

2017 Aaron Judge 21

2015 Giancarlo Stanton 21

2019 Cody Bellinger 20

2019 Pete Alonso 20

2016 Mark Trumbo 20

2015 Bryce Harper 20

Most RBIs, first 60 games since 1945

1998 Juan Gonzalez 76

1999 Manny Ramirez 72

1954 Stan Musial 71

1998 Mark McGwire 70

1949 Ted Williams 69

1948 Ted Williams 69

Most RBIs, first 60 games since 2015

2016 David Ortiz 55

2019 Nolan Arenado 54

2019 Josh Bell 54

2019 Cody Bellinger 52

Most stolen bases, first 60 games since 1945

1982 Rickey Henderson 58

1981 Tim Raines 50

1987 Vince Coleman 42

1985 Vince Coleman 42

1988 Rickey Henderson 41

Most SB, first 60 games since 2015

2017 Billy Hamilton 28

2015 Billy Hamilton 25

2019 Adalberto Mondesi 22

2016 Jonathan Villar 22

2017 Trea Turner 21

2017 Dee Gordon 21

Pitching

Even in a 60-game season, Justin Verlander could add to his historic legacy. Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Most strikeouts, first 60 games since 1945

1977 Nolan Ryan 167

1946 Bob Feller 152

1973 Nolan Ryan 149

1972 Steve Carlton 146

1999 Pedro Martinez 143

1999 Randy Johnson 143

Most strikeouts, first 60 games since 2015

2018 Max Scherzer 133

2017 Chris Sale 119

2019 Max Scherzer 117

2019 Gerrit Cole 116

2018 Gerrit Cole 116

Best ERA, first 60 games since 1945

2010 Ubaldo Jimenez 0.93

2000 Pedro Martinez 0.95

1988 John Tudor 1.03

1981 Bob Knepper 1.15

1968 Luis Tiant 1.22

Best ERA, first 60 games since 2015

2018 Justin Verlander 1.24

2016 Clayton Kershaw 1.46

2019 Hyun-Jin Ryu 1.48

2018 Jacob deGrom 1.57

2017 Dallas Keuchel 1.67

Most Wins, first 60 games since 1945

1973 Wilbur Wood 14

1971 Vida Blue 13

1952 Bobby Shantz 13

8 pitchers with 12

Most wins, first 60 games since 2015

2018 Max Scherzer 10

2016 Jake Arrieta 10

11 pitchers with 9