Yoenis Cespedes expects to be the designated hitter for the New York Mets on Friday when they open the season against the Atlanta Braves.

It will be his first major league game in more than two years. Injuries to his feet and legs have sidelined him since July 20, 2018.

Cespedes said he's feeling good and is confident that he'll also play left field at some point this season. But he told reporters through an interpreter Tuesday that "at least for the first game, for Opening Day, I'll be the DH.''

The 34-year-old slugger, an All-Star in 2014 and 2016, had surgery on both heels and then broke his right ankle in a nasty fall at his Florida ranch. Now he's healthy and eager to help the Mets.

"I think the strongest part of me is my mind, is my mentality,'' Cespedes said. "I think whether it's a good day or a bad day, my mentality has always been strong. I'll be ready to play once the time comes.''