The Toronto Blue Jays are expected to make themselves at home at PNC Park in Pittsburgh this season, sources confirmed to ESPN.

An official announcement is pending approval from the State of Pennsylvania, according to SportsNet, which first reported the news.

Canada's government denied the Blue Jays' request to play at Rogers Centre because the regular-season schedule would require frequent travel back and forth from the United States, where COVID-19 cases are surging. The other 29 major league teams plan to play the pandemic-shortened, 60-game season in their home ballparks, without spectators.

Toronto begins the season at Tampa Bay on Friday.

The schedules for the Pirates and Blue Jays match up almost perfectly. Aside from July 29, they don't have a home game on the same date until Sept. 7. The Blue Jays are scheduled to host Washington -- where they play their previous series -- on July 29, but they theoretically could stay in Washington to play their scheduled two-game home series.

The Blue Jays play Sept. 1-2 in Miami and Sept. 3-6 in Boston. Instead of scheduled home games Sept. 7-9 against the Yankees -- when Pittsburgh is at home -- Toronto could go to New York and stay there for its scheduled home series Sept. 11-13 against the Mets. Road series against the Yankees and Phillies follow, and with Pittsburgh at home Sept. 21-24, the Blue Jays could play another series against New York at Yankee Stadium.

Baltimore also had been considered as a possible host site, outfielder Randal Grichuk said Tuesday, as had the team's Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, New York. Grichuk, however, said the players wanted to play in a major league stadium.

The team had been considering playing home games at its spring training facility in Dunedin, Florida, but that is among the states that are hot spots for the virus.

Pirates president Travis Williams confirmed the talks with the Blue Jays on Monday and sounded ready to welcome the club if it could be done safely amid the pandemic.

ESPNs Jeff Passan contributed to this report.