Kansas City infielder/outfielder Hunter Dozier tested positive for the coronavirus, the Royals announced Wednesday. He will go on the injured list.

"I'm disappointed to say the least," Dozier said in a statement. "I have been hit with a couple of symptoms that go with this virus, so I need to follow our medical team's direction, get well and then work on getting back on the field."

Dozier, 28, is coming off a season in which he batted .279 with 26 home runs and 84 RBIs.

The Royals have now announced seven positive tests since training camp resumed. Previously, catcher Salvador Perez, pitcher Brad Keller, first baseman Ryan O'Hearn, catcher Cam Gallagher, minor league catcher Nick Dini and left-handed pitcher Daniel Tillo were placed on the IL after positive tests.

Royals manager Mike Matheny also had COVID-19 but has recovered, he said earlier this month.

The Royals open the season Friday in Cleveland.