Mookie Betts sends his first spring training/summer camp long ball with the Dodgers deep to left-center field for a three-run home run. (0:34)

Star outfielder Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers are finalizing a massive long-term contract extension that would keep the former American League MVP from reaching free agency this winter, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

The deal, which could be completed in the coming days, would keep Betts in Los Angeles for at least a decade, sources told ESPN.

WEEI first reported that Betts and the Dodgers were nearing on a long-term contract.

The Dodgers acquired the 27-year-old Betts from the Boston Red Sox in a blockbuster trade over the winter, giving up outfielder Alex Verdugo and shortstop prospect Jeter Downs with a guarantee of only one year -- and the hope that he would consider re-signing before hitting the open market.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Betts was expected to receive a deal worth at least $300 million. Speculation that the game's unclear financial future would muddy Betts' windfall will not prove true.

Betts is considered one of the best all-around players in baseball -- an elite leadoff hitter with power, speed and four Gold Gloves in right field. He capped his championship-winning 2018 season with an MVP award and followed last year by hitting .295/.391/.524.

The Dodgers, with an unmatched young core and payroll flexibility to match, were the ideal destination for him. The team currently has no financial commitments beyond the 2022 season, though reigning National League MVP Cody Bellinger is due to hit free agency after 2023 and frontline starter Walker Buehler following the 2024 season.

Among Betts, Bellinger, Buehler, shortstop Corey Seager, second baseman Gavin Lux, catcher Will Smith and pitcher Dustin May, the Dodgers are primed to maintain their position as one of the game's elite teams. They have won seven consecutive NL West titles and lost two World Series, to the Houston Astros in 2017 and Betts' Red Sox in 2018.