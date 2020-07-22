The Toronto Blue Jays are looking at alternative options after the state of Pennsylvania on Wednesday denied a request to play the majority of their 2020 home games at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

"In recent weeks, we have seen a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in southwestern Pennsylvania," Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. "To add travelers to this region for any reason, including for professional sports events, risks residents, visitors and members of both teams.

"We know that this virus does not discriminate, and can even make professional athletes very sick. We are committed to protecting the health and well-being of all Pennsylvanians."

The decision again leaves the Blue Jays looking for a home. One option includes going to the city of each scheduled opponent and playing as the home team, sources told ESPN's Buster Olney.

Canada's government denied the Blue Jays' request to play at Rogers Centre in Toronto because the regular-season schedule would require frequent travel from the United States, where COVID-19 cases are surging. The other 29 major league teams plan to play the pandemic-shortened, 60-game season in their home ballparks, without fans.

Toronto begins the season at Tampa Bay on Friday.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo had said he was excited about the PNC Park option, and Pirates manager Derek Shelton said he would have no problem with the Blue Jays moving in. Former Blue Jays executive Ben Cherington is the Pirates' general manager.

Baltimore also is under consideration as a possible host site, outfielder Randal Grichuk said Tuesday, as had the team's Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, New York. Grichuk, however, said the players wanted to play in a major league stadium.

The team had been considering playing home games at its spring training facility in Dunedin, Florida, but Florida is among the states that are hot spots for the coronavirus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.