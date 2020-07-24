The New York Yankees helped get baseball back underway on Thursday, but it wasn't quite as memorable as what happened at Yankee Stadium exactly 37 years ago today.

On July 24, 1983, the Yankees faced the Kansas City Royals-- a game the Royals ultimately won 5-4, but that wasn't finished until nearly a month after it started.

Why? Well, future Hall of Famer George Brett hit a go-ahead home run for the Royals in the ninth inning (off fellow future Hall of Famer Goose Gossage), and then this happened:

The American League eventually reinstated Brett's home run, and the game was completed on Aug. 18. But Brett's reaction to being called out is what will stick in the memory for many more years to come.